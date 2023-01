O'Neal finished with 11 points (4-4 FG, 2-3 FT), two steals and one rebound in 13 minutes during Sunday's 121-115 loss to Mexico City.

O'Neal was perfect from the field en route to his highest-scoring performance since Nov. 7, when he scored a season-high 13 points off the bench. However, the 22-year-old limited his breakout game by committing five fouls in just 13 minutes of action.