O'Neal recorded 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 21 minutes during Monday's 114-103 loss to South Bay.

O'Neal was efficient from the field and scored in double figures for the first time this season. Across three appearances, the 22-year-old is posting 9.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 18.4 minutes per game.