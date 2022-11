Cooper delivered 21 points (7-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and a steal across 37 minutes in Thursday's win over Wisconsin.

Cooper is enjoying an excellent start to the season, and he's experiencing a massive statistical uptick compared to the previous campaign. Aside from the noticeable uptick in numbers, he's also doing more things on the court of late, and this game was the perfect example since he ended just two rebounds and two assists away from a triple-double.