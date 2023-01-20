Cooper delivered 33 points (15-26 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), a rebound and seven assists across 35 minutes in Wednesday's win over Greensboro.

Cooper was active once again and delivered his usual scoring numbers as the Charge's main offensive threat, though it was a complete offensive showing for the Cavaliers' G League affiliate since three different players scored at least 20 points. Cooper remains one of the most complete offensive forces in the G League and is currently averaging 27.6 points per game through seven regular season contests.