Cooper had 23 points (9-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, 11 assists and three steals across 36 minutes in Wednesday's win over Maine.

Cooper wasn't the leading scorer for the Charge and was one of three starters that surpassed the 20-point mark, but he led the team in assists and was the engine that kept the team going on offense in this upset win, particularly in the second half after struggling with foul trouble in the opening two quarters. Cooper and the Charge will now play against Long Island on Friday.