Cooper had 20 points (7-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and 10 assists across 33 minutes before fouling out in Thursday's loss to Santa Cruz.

Cooper was one of three starters that reached the 20-point mark and was efficient as a playmaker, but he was unable to finish the game due to foul trouble. Cooper has been very good for the Charge this season and is averaging 22.2 points per game this season.