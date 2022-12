Cooper had 30 points (10-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 17 assists, a steal and a rebound across 39 minutes in Monday's win over Windy City.

No one can deny Cooper's elite ability as a scorer in the G League, but he's also taking giant steps to become one of the best passers in the league as well. He's averaging 25.5 points and 7.7 assists per game this season, and with these numbers, it wouldn't be surprising if he ends up in an NBA roster at some point of the 2022-23 campaign.