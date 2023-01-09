Cooper chipped in with 43 points (12-30 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 9-9 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists and four steals across 44 minutes in Sunday's 122-119 overtime win over the Mad Ants.

Cooper has been one of the most productive players in the G League this season, but he certainly turned heads with his play Sunday, as he carried the team to a tight victory while posting a season-high mark in scoring and ending just one rebound away from recording a triple-double. Cooper has been an offensive juggernaut for the Charge and is averaging 31.0 points, 7.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game so far.