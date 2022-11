Cooper ended with 31 points (9-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 33 minutes in Sunday's 121-106 win over the Gold.

Another game, another impressive performance from Cooper. He's quickly established as the Charge's go-to player on offense and the numbers back that up, as he's scored 20-plus points in each of his first four contests and is averaging a stellar 26.3 points per contest while also shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 36 percent from three-point range.