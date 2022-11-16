Cooper notched 42 points (16-29 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 assists, two steals and a rebound across 41 minutes in Tuesday's 122-116 loss against Grand Rapids.

Cooper delivered what has been the best individual performance of the current G League season, as he was efficient from the field but also excelled as a playmaking threat due to his season-high 12 dimes. The 21-year-old has been extremely consistent as well, scoring at least 25 points in all but one game as he's firmly entrenched as the Charge's go-to player on offense.