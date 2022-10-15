Cooper was waived by the Cavaliers on Saturday, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
Cooper inked a training camp deal with the Cavaliers in mid-September to earn a two-way contract. Unfortunately, he was unable to secure it and will likely be bound for the G League unless another team claims him on waivers.
