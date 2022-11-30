Cooper delivered 34 points (11-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 12 assists and four rebounds across 33 minutes in Tuesday's win over Sioux Falls.

Cooper had a run of three straight games in which he couldn't reach the 20-point mark, but he bounced back admirably here and once again carried the team on offense. Even when factoring in that poor three-game stretch in which Cooper also had major issues from the field, going 16-for-48, he continues to be an elite scoring presence for the Charge. He's averaging 25.3 points per game on the season.