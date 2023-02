Cooper had 21 points (6-24 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, six assists and five steals across 41 minutes in Saturday's loss to Raptors 905.

Cooper posted a strong fantasy line in this game, but he was extremely inefficient and only made 25 percent of his shots despite the fact that he ended with another 20-plus scoring output. Cooper has been Cleveland's best player on offense and should remain an elite offensive contributor every time he steps on the hardwood.