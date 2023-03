Cooper had 26 points (8-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and a steal across 32 minutes in Saturday's win over Santa Cruz.

Cooper was one of six Charge players that scored in double digits in this game, but not happy with that, he led the team in both points and assists en route to another double-double, his fourth of the season and third over his last six contests. Cooper has scored at least 20 points in four games in a row.