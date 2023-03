Cooper had 22 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and a block across 34 minutes in Saturday's win over Lakeland.

Cooper was coming off a few subpar performances, but he bounced back admirably here and posted a strong stat line. This was the first time he scored at least 20 points since Feb. 4, when he posted 21 points in a loss to Raptors 905.