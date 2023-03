Cooper recorded 24 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), a rebound, five assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Tuesday's loss to Stockton.

Cooper wasn't at his best during February and had some underwhelming performances, but he's ending the month on a strong note and is looking to finish the regular season on a high. Cooper has been one of the best offensive players in the league and the Charge's main scoring weapon all season long, averaging 22.3 points per game across 16 contests.