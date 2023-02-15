Cooper notched 17 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 25 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Herd.

Cooper returned to the starting lineup Tuesday but was far from looking like himself, as he failed to attempt double-digit shots for the first time this season and also had limited impact in other categories despite ending with 17 points. Cooper should remain in the starting unit going forward, however, and it should be a matter of time before he starts posting the same elite stat lines he was delivering earlier this season.