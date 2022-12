Cooper recorded 22 points (4-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine assists and five rebounds across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 108-104 loss to Grand Rapids.

Cooper was the Charge's best player during the Showcase, and that trend should continue in the regular season. Even though he's prone to committing turnovers and sometimes has issues with efficiency, he's still a top producer who averaged 24.9 points and 7.7 assists during the Showcase.