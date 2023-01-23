Cooper racked up 22 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and nine assists across 32 minutes in Sunday's 111-107 win over Capital City.

Cooper is firmly entrenched as one of the best offensive players in the G League, and perhaps the only reason he hasn't gotten a shot at the NBA level is that he struggles to take care of the ball. Despite averaging 26.9 points, 6.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game, he's also committing 4.6 turnovers per contest, which is a lot even for the G League standards.