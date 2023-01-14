Cooper delivered 25 points (9-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and an assist across 35 minutes in Friday's win over Wisconsin.

Cooper wasn't as active as in other games in the playmaking department, but he supplied that with activity on the glass and his league-wide known scoring touch. Cooper can have some off games from time to time and easily struggles with efficiency as well, but his scoring ability is absolutely top-notch. He's averaging 29.8 points per game in five regular-season contests.