Cooper had 25 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists and a rebound across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 115-103 win over the Skyforce.

Another game, another impressive scoring performance for one of the top offensive forces in the G League. Cooper seems to have left a couple of down performances in the rearview and he's back to playing at his best while operating as the Charge's main scoring weapon. He's averaging 26.0 points per game.