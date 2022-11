Cooper racked up 26 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block across 34 minutes in Saturday's 120-100 win over Motor City.

Cooper was coming off two straight games with 40 points, so he was bound to cool off at some point, but that shouldn't take anything away from what he's done all season long. The former Auburn star has surpassed the 20-point mark in each of his seven contests this season.