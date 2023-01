Cooper delivered 26 points (8-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and a steal across 40 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Skyhawks.

Cooper struggled to shot the ball efficiently, but that's not going to matter if he keeps scoring as he has done it all year long. He's been one of the best scorers in the G League and is averaging 26.8 points per game.