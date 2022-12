Cooper recorded 28 points (9-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and two steals across 43 minutes in Monday's win over Windy City.

Another game, another instance for Cooper to dominate the contest. He ended one assist shy from delivering a double-double, and to make things even better, he has scored at least 20 points in his last three appearances. He averages 26.2 points per game.