Cooper had 26 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and seven assists across 37 minutes in Thursday's win over the Gold.

Cooper was the leading scorer for the Charge in a game where the team needed the victory to keep their playoff chances alive. Cooper has been outstanding all season long for Cleveland, averaging 21.3 points per game across 25 appearances.