Cooper delivered 28 points (9-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and a steal across 35 minutes in Friday's win over Motor City.
Cooper looked impressive in the season debut, and it wouldn't be shocking to think he might operate as the Charge's main offensive threat in the opening games based on his shooting volume and overall efficiency.
