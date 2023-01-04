Cooper had 34 points (12-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals across 25 minutes in Monday's win over Westchester.

Cooper had one of the best individual performances in the current G League when it comes to minutes played and points scored, missing just four shots from the field and sniffing the 35-point mark in a bit more than one half of play. Cooper has been one of the best offensive threats in the G League this season and should remain a key cog for the Charge as long as he remains with the team.