Cooper had 31 points (11-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 assists and two rebounds across 40 minutes in Thursday's loss to Iowa.

Cooper has looked impressive for the Charge this season and there's an argument to say he's one of the best offensive players during the Showcase Cup. He's averaging a robust 25.8 points and 7.9 assists per game, but he's also averaging 4.9 turnovers per contest. In fact, he committed 10 turnovers in this game, and he's lost the ball at least five times in three games in a row. That's to be expected given his usage rate, though.