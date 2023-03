Cooper had 15 points (3-16 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and a steal across 38 minutes in Saturday's overtime loss to Ontario.

Cooper posted a decent stat line overall, but his shooting woes were noticeable, and he ended with more field goal attempts than points scored, which has often happened to him in recent weeks. He should still be considered the Charge'smain scoring threat in the season's final weeks, though.