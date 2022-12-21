Cooper posted 10 points (3-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 38 minutes in Tuesday's loss to Windy City.

Cooper had a rough game both as a scorer and as a playmaker, two areas in which he regularly thrives for the Charge. Aside from ending with more field goal attempts than points scored, he also lost the ball a whopping eight times, which is particularly worrisome considering he only dished out two assists. Anyone can have a bad game, however, and Cooper should remain one of the team's go-to players on a regular basis going forward.