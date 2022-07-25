Cooper was waived by the Hawks on Monday.

The 2021 second-round pick appeared in only 13 games for the Hawks last season, as he spent much of the year in the G League with the College Park Skyhawks. Cooper is coming off of a very poor showing at the Las Vegas Summer League, where he averaged 4.4 points per game on just 18.9 percent shooting across five appearances. He'll look to secure a training camp invite from another team in hopes of earning a contract prior to the start of the regular season.