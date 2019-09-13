Shaun Livingston: Announces retirement

Livingston announced Friday that he is retiring from professional basketball.

Livingston was waived by the Warriors back in July after five seasons with the team, and while the veteran point guard said he wanted to continue his career elsewhere, he has now decided to end it on this note. Livingston will forever be known as one of the best comeback stories in sports history after suffering a gruesome knee injury just three seasons into his career. He finishes with career averages of 6.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in 14 NBA seasons.