Shawn Long: Erupts for 31
Long accounted for 31 points (11-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block during Saturday's win at Westchester.
The 25-year-old erupted for a season high in points while also posting his second straight double-double. Since Jan. 17, Long has put together a superb streak of games in which he is averaging 18.0 points and 8.6 rebounds. In addition, the Louisiana-Lafayette product has produced four double-doubles during that span.
