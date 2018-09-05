Long agreed to a contract Tuesday with the New Zealand Breakers of the Australian National Basketball League, Sportando.com reports.

After failing to earn a roster spot in training camp with the Rockets last fall, Long split time in the Chinese Basketball Association and the G League during the 2017-18 campaign. Long, who suited up for the Bulls' entry in the Las Vegas Summer League in July, will head back overseas and attempt to boost his stock in New Zealand with the hope of generating renewed interest from NBA teams.