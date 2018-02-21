Long added 22 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-13 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal during Wednesday's 118-112 loss to Windy City.

The second year player from Louisiana-Lafayette had a highly effective game Wednesday, producing a double-double and filling a mark in each major statistical category. The 6-9 center is averaging a superb 15.2 points and 8.0 rebounds per game this season, but has seen a considerable drop in free-throw percentage (62.8) from last season. As long as he can score from the field though, it's likely he can continue his scoring pace.

