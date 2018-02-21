Shawn Long: Highly effective game this season
Long added 22 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-13 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal during Wednesday's 118-112 loss to Windy City.
The second year player from Louisiana-Lafayette had a highly effective game Wednesday, producing a double-double and filling a mark in each major statistical category. The 6-9 center is averaging a superb 15.2 points and 8.0 rebounds per game this season, but has seen a considerable drop in free-throw percentage (62.8) from last season. As long as he can score from the field though, it's likely he can continue his scoring pace.
More News
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...