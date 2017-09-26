Long was waived by the Rockets on Tuesday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Long was traded to the team in late June from the 76ers in exchange for cash and a 2018 second-round pick. He played 18 games in Philadelphia last year, posting 8.2 points and 4.7 rebounds across 13.0 minutes per game. Ultimately, however, the Rockets have opted to let Long go, as he seemingly didn't fit the team's plans. He could end up with another team for training camp due to his potential as a stretch-five. He drilled 36.8 percent of his three-point attempts in 2016-17.