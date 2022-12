Occeaus logged zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block across four minutes during the Valley Vipers' 138-99 win Tuesday against Delaware.

Occeaus is a 25-year-old forward who the Valley Vipers are using as one of their sporadically-used backups. Until further notice, he is not expected to be a valued option when utilized.