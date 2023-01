Occeus logged zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound across seven minutes during Rio Grande Valley's 114-107 loss to the G League Ignite on Saturday.

Occeus has 20 points across his 11 games played during Rio Grande Valley's 2022-23 season. That makes up a 1.8-point average, which is nowhere close to being a valued scoring option.