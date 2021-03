Occeus recorded 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 27 minutes in Tuesday's 119-111 win over Iowa.

Occeus had only mustered nine points over the last four games, but he put up a season-high 14 points during Tuesday's win. He's started 12 of the first 13 games of the season and is averaging 5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds over 25.5 minutes per contest.