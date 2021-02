Occeus generated two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals over 23 minutes in Tuesday's 115-109 loss to the Swarm.

Occeus remained in the starting lineup Tuesday, but he was quite inefficient from the floor and had the lowest scoring total of any starter as a result. He's started eight of the first nine games of the G League season, averaging 6.2 points and 3.0 rebounds over 24.0 minutes per contest.