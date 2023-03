Occeus (illness) logged seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three steals, two rebounds and one assist across 18 minutes during the Vipers' 123-115 win over Iowa on Saturday.

Occeus returned from a five-game absence Saturday. Now that the guard can play, he is expected to be a backup for the Vipers' starting backcourt of Jarrett Culver and Trevor Hudgins.