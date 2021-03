Occeus put up 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist over 24 minutes in Friday's 110-94 win over Santa Cruz.

Occeus was the only starter to attempt under 10 field goals Friday, but he still managed to score in double figures during the win. He's now averaging 6.4 points and 3.5 rebounds over 25.7 minutes per game this season.