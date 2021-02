Occeus tallied 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt) three rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Saturday's 119-115 loss to Fort Wayne in the G League.

Occeus had yet to make a field goal in the Vipers' prior two contests. The 23-year-old had missed all four of his shots, which all came from beyond the arc, so it was good to see him get going, both from distance and in general.