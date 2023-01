Occeus logged seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes during the Vipers' 110-96 win over Mexico City on Thursday.

Occeus logged a respectable stat line, which could be credited to the increased minutes that he got because of Trhae Mitchell (shoulder) being injured. If Thursday's game is any indication, Occeus will continue being part of the Vipers' starting lineup while Mitchell recovers.