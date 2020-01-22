Shawn Occeus: Waived by Rio Grande Valley
The Vipers placed Occeus on waivers Tuesday.
Occeus logged just 6.8 minutes per contest in his eight appearances with the team, so the team's decision t remove him from the roster isn't exactly a surprising one. Barring a claim on waivers, Occeus should be available to all clubs moving forward.
