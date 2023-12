Jones didn't play in Thusday's game against the Herd due to conditioning reasons, Blake Silverman of Winsidr reports.

Jones was re-acquired by the Cruise on Wednesday, so it came as no surprise when he was ruled out for Thursday's game as he reconditions. Jones averaged 9.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 25.1 minutes per game across 18 appearances for the Cruise last season.