Jones logged six points (2-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 104-87 loss to the Raptors 905.

Jones has been an inconsistent contributor for the Cruise recently, and he was inefficient during Saturday's defeat. Despite his lackluster results against the 905, he's scored in double figures in two of his last four appearances.