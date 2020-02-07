ShawnDre' Jones: Drops 10 dimes in loss

Jones finished with four points (2-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 123-107 G League to the Stockton Kings.

Despite his 10 assists, Jones struggled mightily from the field. That's been the story for the 25-year-old lately, as he's failed to register more than five points in his last six games while shooting 6-for-39 from the field over that span. Things haven't been much better on the season, as he's averaging 7.0 points on 35.9 percent shooting along with 4.3 assists and 1.4 rebounds.