Jones posted 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists and three rebounds in 14 minutes during Thursday's 127-117 loss to South Bay.

Jones came off the bench again Thursday, but he snapped a streak of three consecutive games in which he had been held below 10 points. He's also logged at least six assists in four straight matchups and is averaging 8.9 points and 6.1 assists in 20.0 minutes per game during the regular season.