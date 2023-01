Jones tallied 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), four assists and two rebounds in 13 minutes during Friday's 124-120 win over College Park.

Although Jones played a season-low 13 minutes off the bench during Friday's win, he scored in double figures for just the second time over his last seven appearances. However, the 28-year-old has also been held under 10 field-goal attempts in all but one of his appearances this season.